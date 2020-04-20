Billie Joe Armstrong pays tribute to Adam Schlesinger with ‘That Thing You Do!’ cover

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has shared a new cover as part of his new No Fun Mondays series of quarantine sessions – you can listen to it below.

The latest cover from Armstrong pays tribute to musician Adam Schlesinger, a founding member of Fountains Of Wayne, who passed away earlier this month from complications related to the coronavirus.

A native of New York City, Schlesinger had a lengthy career as a producer, engineer and film songwriter, as well as being a member of several successful bands.

Choosing to cover ‘That Thing You Do!’, a song Schlesinger wrote for the 1996 movie of the same name, you can listen to Armstrong’s rendition below.

Other covers the Green Day frontman has done for his No Fun Mondays include The Bangles’ ‘Manic Monday’, Tommy James and the Shondells’ track ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ and Johnny Thunders’ ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’.

Aside from learning new covers, Armstrong has also been using his extra downtime to work on upcoming Green Day material. In a recent interview with Kerrang!, the frontman revealed he’d been “writing a lot of music” during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I had all these melodies in my head, so I wrote, like, six songs since all of this has been going on,” he said. “I don’t know when I can get together with Mike [Dirnt, bass] and Tré [Cool, drums], but I told them to make sure that they’re quarantined for now, and then I hope down the road we can get back in the studio with [‘Father Of All…’ producer] Butch Walker.”

Armstrong added that he’s also been spending his time indoors watching The Office as well as “going through all of my punk and rock’n’roll documentaries, trying to read a little bit here and there, and hanging out with my dogs.”

“I feel pretty lost in all of this,” he added. “I think a lot of people are trying to do the right thing and be with their families and friends as much as they can.