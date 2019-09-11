Pete Wentz as Wes Mantooth and Rivers Cuomo as Frank Vitchard? Sure!

Members of Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have become the stars of Anchorman in a hilarious new parody promo video.

The trio of punk heroes announced their huge joint Hella Mega Tour yesterday (September 10), which will take place across next year, with four UK and Irish dates coming in June.

All three bands have now released equally brilliant and suitably weird new promotional videos to big up the tour. At the top of the pile is Green Day’s, which sees Billie Joe Armstrong’s face deep-faked on Will Ferrell’s character of Ron Burgundy in the legendary Anchorman.

In a notorious scene from the film, he then comes face to face with the digitised Pete Wentz (Wes Mantooth) and Rivers Cuomo (Frank Vitchard). It’s utterly bizarre, and you can watch it below

Weezer and Fall Out Boy have also shared their own promo videos for the Hella Mega Tour. Fall Out Boy’s sees the three frontmen once again come together on a green screen clip that features a cameo from wrestler Ric Flair (get him on the tour, please and thankyou).

Weezer’s video, meanwhile, features a talking alien in a beanie, because of course it does.

Along with the announcement of the Hella Mega Tour yesterday, each band simultaneously also released new singles and announced details of upcoming albums.

Green Day returned with the title track from their new album ‘Father Of All…’ – due for release on February 7, 2020.

Weezer, meanwhile, shared ‘The End of the Game’, set to feature on their forthcoming 14th studio album, ‘Van Weezer’, due out in May 2020.

Fall Out Boy recruited Wyclef Jean for new single ‘Dear Future Self (Hands Up)’. It will feature on their upcoming ‘best of’ compilation ‘Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two’, out November 15.

All three bands teased the Hella Mega Tour by playing a tiny Los Angeles show together at the Whisky A Go-Go venue last night (September 10), all playing short greatest hits sets as well as their new singles.

Read the NME verdict on all three comeback songs from Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

The UK/Irish dates for the Hella Mega Tour are as follows.

JUNE

24 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

26 – London, London Stadium

27 – Huddersfield, The John Smith’s Stadium

29 – Dublin, RDS Arena