Billie Joe Armstrong reveals his favourite ever Green Day track

Mike Dirnt isn't so sure

Billie Joe Armstrong has revealed his personal favourite Green Day track during a recent interview.

The pop-punk trio’s frontman appeared on KROQ 106.7/FM’s The Kevin & Bean Show in Los Angeles yesterday morning (October 28).

During the radio chat, Armstrong said that his favourite tune from the band’s extensive back catalogue is 2004’s ‘Jesus Of Suburbia’. The nine-minute cut features on Green Day’s seventh full-length record, ‘American Idiot’.

Elsewhere, bassist Mike Dirnt explained that he was unable to choose just one song as it was as difficult as picking a favourite child.

As Kerrang! notes, Armstrong’s lengthy choice proves surprising as it’s at odds with comments he made about the upcoming ‘Father Of All…‘ album.

In an interview with Beats 1, the singer and guitarist revealed that the record is “going to be fast” and clocks in at just 26 minutes. Speaking with Kerrang! he also said that he “[doesn’t] like long songs” anymore, adding: “I always look at how long the song is, and if it’s over three minutes I go, ‘Urgh, pass. I don’t wanna listen to that shit!’ Who has time for that?!”

Green Day, meanwhile, have announced details of a last-minute show set to take place in Madrid tomorrow night (October 30). The group will take to the stage at La Riviera to warm-up for the MTV EMA Awards.

Speaking of the lyrical inspiration for ‘Father Of All…’, Billie Joe Armstrong previously explained: “There’s a lot of depression, but with a sense of humour. But also just kind of the way the world works right now where everything is, I think it’s just, we live in just the time of complete and total chaos – or else we’ve always been, but now it’s turned up to Trump.”