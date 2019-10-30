Billie Joe Armstrong sends “love and positive everything” after son’s band’s SWMRS cancel tour dates due to van accident

The punk group were out supporting their latest record, 'Berkeley's On Fire'.

Billie Joe Armstrong has offered his support after his son’s band SWMRS were forced to cancel their remaining 2019 tour dates following a van accident.

The Green Day frontman’s son, Joey Armstrong, plays in the Californian punk-rock outfit alongside Cole Becker, Max Becker, and Seb Mueller. After performing at their own event Uncool Fest over the past weekend, the group were involved in a road accident when their vehicle hit a patch of black ice.

Though the band say that “everyone is going to be ok”, they wrote in a statement that their upcoming shows for this year have been pulled to give those involved “the time they need to recover”. Travelling in the van were vocalist Max Becker, the band’s photographer Natalie Somekh and their sound engineer Josh Berl.

SWMRS’s post continued: “Our brother Max is the strongest person in the world. He is our fearless leader. It’s going to be a long road to recovery, but we all know that if anyone can do it, Max can. We love you. Share some love with the people around you, and send all of your positive energy to Max, Josh, and Natalie.”

Responding to the news, Billie Joe Armstrong shared the message on his official Instagram account. In the post’s caption, he wrote: “Sending all my love and positive everything to the SWMRS family,” while tagging those involved.

“I love you kids,” he concluded. See that post above.

SWMRS released their fourth studio album, ‘Berkeley’s On Fire’, back in February. It followed on from 2016’s ‘Drive North’.