Billie Joe Armstrong shares cover of Eric Carmen’s ‘That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll’

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has shared a new cover as part of his No Fun Mondays series of quarantine sessions – you can listen to it below.

Armstrong’s latest cover is a take on Eric Carmen’s ‘That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll’, which follows last week’s cover of Stiv Bator’s ‘Not That Way Anymore’.

“Today’s song is ‘That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll’ by Eric Carmen who was also in The Raspberries,” Armstrong said. “However the first time I heard this song was by teen heartthrob Shaun Cassidy. My sisters would dance around the house to this one!”

This week’s cover from Armstrong follows on from earlier ones he’s done of Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’, Starjets’ ‘War Stories’, The Avengers’ ‘Corpus Christi’, The Bangles’ ‘Manic Monday’, Tommy James and the Shondells’ track ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ and Johnny Thunders’ ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’.

Listen to the Green Day frontman’s cover of ‘That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll’ below:

Last month, Armstrong covered ‘That Thing You Do!’ in tribute to musician Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the song for the 1996 movie of the same name. Schlesinger passed away in April from complications related to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Green Day were recently forced to postpone part of the European leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The jaunt, which has already seen its opening leg in Asia axed due to the crisis, was due to hit the UK, Europe and US this summer before heading to Australia and New Zealand in November.

But Armstrong’s band have now decided to put a number of European dates on hold. No official new dates have been announced but they said they will return in summer 2021.