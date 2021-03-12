Billie Joe Armstrong, Sleater-Kinney and Sting to feature on new ‘Words + Music’ series

Billie Joe Armstrong, Sleater-Kinney and Sting are among the special guests who will feature on the upcoming new series of Audible’s Words + Music.

The music-focused podcast series is housed on the Amazon-owned audiobook and podcast site Audible, with each episode “combining storytelling and music”. Previous guests include St. Vincent, who took part in an episode last summer, Tom Morello and Patti Smith.

Read more: The best new podcasts of 2020

Audible have now announced their roster of guests for the new series of Words + Music, with Sting’s Upon Reflection show set to kick things off on March 25. Billie Joe Armstrong: Welcome To My Panic will premiere on April 22, with the Green Day frontman set to “contemplate both his own personal trajectory and Green Day’s influence on rock and roll history”.

Advertisement

Sleater-Kinney’s Words + Music episode will air on June 17 and will see Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein “dive into 30 years of shared history making music and making noise”.

The Roots’ Black Thought, Gary Clark Jr. and Yo-Yo Ma will also guest on the upcoming new series of Words + Music.

“Audible’s Words + Music programming has exceeded our expectations in so many ways and we are just getting started,” Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible, said in a statement.

“These extraordinary musicians have always had a special connection with their fans through their music. By weaving narrative storytelling into their work, they are creating truly unparalleled stories for our listeners. Our starting line-up in 2021 will offer something for everyone, from hip hop to classical to rock and blues.”

Advertisement

Back in November it was announced that Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein is writing and directing a new biopic about the Seattle rock band Heart.