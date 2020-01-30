Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has said that he wants the band to re-record their sixth album, ‘Warning’.

The record, which was released in 2000, heard the trio incorporate folk, acoustic and pop music into their established pop-punk sound. It received positive reviews, but did not garner as much commercial success as its predecessors.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, in which Armstrong was asked to discuss 15 songs from across the band’s career, he focused on the album’s lead single ‘Minority’.

“I’d like to go back and re-record that album,” Armstrong said. “I want to go back and just do everything more live, because I think ‘Minority’ live is a lot better than it came out on the album. But that’s just one of those things that you think about too much.”

Going deeper into the album, he remembered: “I started getting into playing more acoustic guitar, and I really wanted to have more for ‘Warning’. And there was also a lot of kind of bad pop-punk that was starting to happen, and I wanted to go against that genre. This felt like the next step.”

Green Day are currently gearing up to release their their thirteenth album ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’. A tracklist for the album, which is out on February 7, appeared online earlier this month.

The band recently gave a performance during an NHL all-star game, which saw them trend on Twitter after Armstrong’s expletive-ridden stage patter got through broadcaster’s censors.