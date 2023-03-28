K-pop girl group Billlie return with dreamy ‘EUNOIA’ music video

K-pop girl group Billlie have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘the Billage of perception: chapter three’ and its title track ‘EUNOIA’.

Today (March 28), the seven-member girl group returned with their fourth mini-album, ‘the Billage of perception: chapter three’. The release was accompanied by a dreamy new music video for its title track ‘EUNOIA’.

The visual features the Billlie members as high school students dancing along to the upbeat new single in a multi-purpose hall and at sports field. Magic seems to be in the air around them, bathing their surroundings in a pink light.

Advertisement

“Flip-flop, flip-flop / Blowing hot and cold / You’re the one and only precious person in the world / Tiki-taka, we’ll all go well with each other,” they sing on the chorus.

The new record includes the opening track ‘enchanted night ~ 白夜’ which, along with the title track, was co-composed by South Korean singer-songwriter Youha. All seven members of the girl group also wrote lyrics for the fan-dedicated ‘various and precious (moment of inertia)’.

Other songs on the record are ‘extra-ordinary’, ‘lionheart (the real me)’ and ‘nevertheless’. ‘the Billage of perception: chapter three’ marks Billlie’s fourth mini-album overall, and the third in their ongoing ‘the Billage of perception’ series.

The girl group concurrently have another album series titled ‘the collective soul and unconscious’, chapter one of which was released in February 2022 alongside the title track ‘GingaMingaYo’.

In a 2022 interview with NME, Billlie leader and rapper Moon Sua shared that one of the group’s strongest points is their ability to “recreate any type of genre and make it into our unique style.”