Billlie to release new mini-album next month, label confirms

K-pop girl group Billlie will release a new mini-album in March, their label has confirmed.

Earlier today (February 7), South Korean news outlet OSEN reported that Billlie are currently gearing up to release a new mini-album sometime next month. The K-pop girl group’s label, Mystic Story, issued an official response via MyDaily shortly after to confirm the news: “Billlie will release their fourth mini-album at the end of March. [Through the new release, fans] will be able to see both Billlie’s unique musicality and a deeper story to their music.”

While specifics about the forthcoming release have yet to be confirmed at the time of writing, the as-yet-untitled release will mark the girl group’s first music since their last record, ‘the Billage of perception: chapter two’, dropped in August 2022. The six-part EP was led by title track ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’.

‘the Billage of perception: chapter two’ followed February 2022’s ‘the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one’, headlined by lead single ‘GingaMingaYo (the strange world)’. The song had previously gained traction online after a fancam of Billlie member Tsuki performing the song went viral earlier last year.

Originally a six-piece act – completed by members Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Siyoon and Haruna – a seventh member, Sheon, was later added to the band following her stint as a contestant on idol reality TV series Girls Planet 999 last year.