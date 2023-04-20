K-pop girl group Billlie to halt all activities this week

K-pop girl group Billlie have cancelled or postponed their activities this week following the death of ASTRO member Moonbin.

Today morning (April 20), the girl group’s agency Mystic Story posted a statement on Billlie’s official fan cafe website, saying that all the girl group’s activities for the week will no longer be held as scheduled. Group member Moon Sua was the younger sister of the late Moonbin.

“We would like to inform you that the scheduled activities for this week have been canceled or postponed,” Mystic Story said in its statement, as translated by Soompi.

“Regarding the fan signing event schedule, we will update you again through a further announcement, and we will provide additional notices regarding specific cancellations of other scheduled activities including broadcasts,” it added.

Prior to the announcement, Billlie were in the middle of promotions for their fourth mini-album ‘the Billage of perception: chapter three’, which was released on March 28.

Moonbin was reportedly found dead yesterday (April 19) at his home in Seoul, as reported by Yonhap News. His passing was later confirmed by his label Fantagio Music.

