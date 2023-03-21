Billy Bragg announces 40th anniversary UK and Ireland tour

Billy Bragg has announced a UK and Ireland tour to mark his 40 years in music – find all the details below.

The singer-songwriter and left-wing activist is due to hit the road this autumn following the release of his forthcoming career-spanning boxset ‘The Roaring Forty’, which is out on October 27.

Kicking off in Brighton on November 14, Bragg’s 2023 tour will also include shows in Portsmouth, Cambridge, Cork, Dublin, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham, Leeds, Edinburgh and Manchester throughout that month.

In December, the artist will head to Gateshead, Nottingham and Bristol before completing the stint with a gig at The Roundhouse in Camden Town, London.

“Doesn’t seem like just that long ago that I was playing Thursday nights at the Tunnel in Greenwich, opening for whoever was headlining that night,” Bragg said in a statement. “I learned my chops there in late ’82/ early ’83 and I’m still putting those lessons to good use 40 years later.”

He added: “Hope to see some of you on the Roaring Forty tour this autumn.”

Tickets for Bragg’s 2023 UK and Ireland tour go on general sale at 10am BST next Friday (March 31) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, you can access a pre-sale by pre-ordering ‘The Roaring Forty’ here.

See the full live itinerary below.



NOVEMBER

14 – Dome, Brighton

15 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

16 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

20 – Cyprus Avenue, Cork

21 – The National Concert Hall, Dublin

22 – Mandela Hall, Belfast

24 – Tramshed, Cardiff

25 – Town Hall, Birmingham

26 – O2 Academy, Leeds

28 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

30 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

DECEMBER

1 – Sage, Gateshead

2 – Rock City, Nottingham

5 – Beacon, Bristol

6 – The Roundhouse, London