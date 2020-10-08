News Music News

Billy Bragg announces UK and Ireland tour for 2021

“In these challenging times, we all need something to hang on to"

By Tom Skinner
Billy Bragg backstage at the NME Awards 2020. Credit: Dean Chalkley/NME

Billy Bragg has announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2021 – you can see the full schedule below.

The singer-songwriter and activist will hit the road for a lengthy run of shows next Autumn, taking in dates in Glasgow, Liverpool, Cardiff, Dublin, Manchester and Sheffield throughout October and November.

Bragg’s headline tour will conclude with a performance at London’s Roundhouse in Camden on November 27, 2021.

Advertisement

“In these challenging times, we all need something to hang on to,” Bragg said in a statement. “Like everyone else, my plans for 2020 have been disrupted by the pandemic, but today I’m announcing an extensive UK & Irish tour for this time next year to give me something tangible to work towards.”

He added: “My hope is that, by then, we’ll be able to get together again and enjoy the uplift that live music brings, to audience and performer alike. Hope to see you next autumn.”

Tickets go on general sale here at 10am next Friday (October 16). See the full list of dates below.

OCTOBER
Thurs  21        GATESHEAD – Sage Gateshead
Fri        22       DUNDEE  –  Fat Sam’s
Sat       23       GLASGOW – Barrowland Ballroom
Tues    26        LIVERPOOL  –  Philharmonic Hall
Wed     27       OXFORD  –  New Theatre
Thurs 28         BIRMINGHAM  – Symphony Hall
Sat       30       CARDIFF   –  St David’s Hall

Sun      31       SOUTHAMPTON  – 02 Guildhall

NOVEMBER
Tues     2          BELFAST – Ulster Hall
Thurs   4           DUBLIN – Vicar Street
Sat       6          GALWAY – Black Box Theatre
Wed     10        READING  – Hexagon
Thurs  11         EXETER – University Great Hall
Fri        12        BRISTOL – 02 Academy
Tues    16         GUILDFORD – G Live
Thurs  18         CAMBRIDGE – Corn Exchange
Fri        19        NOTTINGHAM  – Rock City
Sat       20        MANCHESTER  – Albert Hall
Sun      21        SHEFFIELD – City Hall
Tues    23         BRIGHTON-  Dome
Thurs  25         SOUTHEND-ON-SEA – Cliffs Pavilion
Fri        26        FOLKESTONE – Leas Cliff Hall
Sat       27        LONDON – Roundhouse

Bragg had been set to return to Glastonbury in June before the festival’s 50th anniversary edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME over the summer, the musician discussed how he felt about not being able to perform live in 2020. “I think the number of people doing online gigs is interesting. I wonder if there will still be a space for that when all of this is over, and whether people will be willing to pay for and participate in,” he said.

“When I see the way people are doing these things, it reminds me of the original spirit of Glastonbury festival because it’s all pretty ad-hoc. Glasto was just people doing something to see how it would feel. You know, come down, get some free milk, park anywhere, relax, see what happens.”

 
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement