Billy Bragg announces UK and Ireland tour for 2021

Billy Bragg has announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2021 – you can see the full schedule below.

The singer-songwriter and activist will hit the road for a lengthy run of shows next Autumn, taking in dates in Glasgow, Liverpool, Cardiff, Dublin, Manchester and Sheffield throughout October and November.

Bragg’s headline tour will conclude with a performance at London’s Roundhouse in Camden on November 27, 2021.

“In these challenging times, we all need something to hang on to,” Bragg said in a statement. “Like everyone else, my plans for 2020 have been disrupted by the pandemic, but today I’m announcing an extensive UK & Irish tour for this time next year to give me something tangible to work towards.”

He added: “My hope is that, by then, we’ll be able to get together again and enjoy the uplift that live music brings, to audience and performer alike. Hope to see you next autumn.”

Tickets go on general sale here at 10am next Friday (October 16). See the full list of dates below.

OCTOBER

Thurs 21 GATESHEAD – Sage Gateshead

Fri 22 DUNDEE – Fat Sam’s

Sat 23 GLASGOW – Barrowland Ballroom

Tues 26 LIVERPOOL – Philharmonic Hall

Wed 27 OXFORD – New Theatre

Thurs 28 BIRMINGHAM – Symphony Hall

Sat 30 CARDIFF – St David’s Hall

Sun 31 SOUTHAMPTON – 02 Guildhall NOVEMBER

Tues 2 BELFAST – Ulster Hall

Thurs 4 DUBLIN – Vicar Street

Sat 6 GALWAY – Black Box Theatre

Wed 10 READING – Hexagon

Thurs 11 EXETER – University Great Hall

Fri 12 BRISTOL – 02 Academy

Tues 16 GUILDFORD – G Live

Thurs 18 CAMBRIDGE – Corn Exchange

Fri 19 NOTTINGHAM – Rock City

Sat 20 MANCHESTER – Albert Hall

Sun 21 SHEFFIELD – City Hall

Tues 23 BRIGHTON- Dome

Thurs 25 SOUTHEND-ON-SEA – Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 26 FOLKESTONE – Leas Cliff Hall

Sat 27 LONDON – Roundhouse

Bragg had been set to return to Glastonbury in June before the festival’s 50th anniversary edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking to NME over the summer, the musician discussed how he felt about not being able to perform live in 2020. “I think the number of people doing online gigs is interesting. I wonder if there will still be a space for that when all of this is over, and whether people will be willing to pay for and participate in,” he said.

“When I see the way people are doing these things, it reminds me of the original spirit of Glastonbury festival because it’s all pretty ad-hoc. Glasto was just people doing something to see how it would feel. You know, come down, get some free milk, park anywhere, relax, see what happens.”