Billy Bragg receives pavement plaque on Camden Walk Of Fame

Billy Bragg has been added to Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame on the city’s High Street.

Over the weekend (September 9), the veteran singer-songwriter was officially added to the walk during a ceremony overseen by activist Chris Packham and Liverpool singer-songwriter Jamie Webster. The former gave a speech paying tribute to Bragg during the ceremony, praising him as “a spokesperson – not just for one, but several generations”.

“He spoke to us about us – with clarity and wit and kindness,” he said. “He also instructed us, pricked our consciences or kicked our arses with demands. His poetry and lyrics should continue to compel us to act. He found the bravery to protest, he found the romance to sing and he found a beauty in all our lives to give us hope.”

For his part, Bragg dedicated his induction to his late mother Marie D’Urso – who passed away in 2011. “I wish my mum had been here to see this,” he said during his own speech. “She was my biggest supporter and my fiercest critic. She said of my early records: ‘If you carry on making that racket, you’ll end up on the streets’. Well… I’ve finally made it, Mum.”

The Music Walk of Fame was launched in 2019, with other inductees including David Bowie, The Who, Madness and Amy Winehouse. A day prior to Bragg’s induction, the Buzzcocks were given their own plaque on the walk. Other recent inductees include UB40 and the late Janis Joplin.

Bragg is currently celebrating his 40th anniversary as a musician. A career-spanning box set series, ‘The Roaring Forty’, is set for release next month. Meanwhile, a supporting tour will follow in November across the UK and Ireland.