Smashing Pumpkins will release a new double album this year, Billy Corgan says.

The band, with newly reinstated founding members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, released their last album ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun’ in 2018.

Corgan recently revealed that he and the band had 21 songs ready to go for a “pretty different” album, and has now confirmed that the new record, that they’re currently making in Nashville, will be a double album, and will come out in 2020.

Speaking to Tennessean, Corgan said: “In many ways, this is the first real album (since the reunion) where we’ve hunkered down and made a classic, “Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens” type of Pumpkins record,” he says, before revealing its length and arrival date. “I’ve been working on it for over a year. It currently is at 21 songs, and we’re going to release it as a double this year.

“This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, ‘Machina’, where me, James and Jimmy worked on something for a very long time. It’s got a greater conceptual base, and it’s probably a wider swath of music.” He continued: “The last one was kind of like, “Let’s just jump in, record some stuff real fast, and let it be what it is,” … so I’m excited about this, because we’re kind of back in the lane of taking a risk, and trying to bring something new to the table, as opposed to just aping what we’re known for. ” NME’s four-star review of ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1’ said that “rather than a ’90s-rock pastiche, the reunited Pumpkins’ comeback album is a showcase in artful songcraft”.