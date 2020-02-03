News Music News

Billy Corgan says Smashing Pumpkins will release double album this year: “We’re back in the lane of taking a risk”

The band's 2018 LP 'Shiny and Oh So Bright...' "wasn't an album," the frontman says.

Will Richards
Smashing Pumpkins
Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins perform at PNC Music Pavilion on August 20, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Smashing Pumpkins will release a new double album this year, Billy Corgan says.

The band, with newly reinstated founding members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, released their last album ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun’ in 2018.

Corgan recently revealed that he and the band had 21 songs ready to go for a “pretty different” album, and has now confirmed that the new record, that they’re currently making in Nashville, will be a double album, and will come out in 2020.

Speaking to Tennessean, Corgan said: “In many ways, this is the first real album (since the reunion) where we’ve hunkered down and made a classic, “Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens” type of Pumpkins record,” he says, before revealing its length and arrival date. “I’ve been working on it for over a year. It currently is at 21 songs, and we’re going to release it as a double this year.

Billy Corgan
Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan. (Picture: Getty)

“This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, ‘Machina’, where me, James and Jimmy worked on something for a very long time. It’s got a greater conceptual base, and it’s probably a wider swath of music.”

He continued: “The last one was kind of like, “Let’s just jump in, record some stuff real fast, and let it be what it is,” … so I’m excited about this, because we’re kind of back in the lane of taking a risk, and trying to bring something new to the table, as opposed to just aping what we’re known for. ”

NME’s four-star review of ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1’ said that “rather than a ’90s-rock pastiche, the reunited Pumpkins’ comeback album is a showcase in artful songcraft”.

