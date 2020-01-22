Billy Corgan says Smashing Pumpkins are working on 21 new songs for “pretty different” album

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has said that the band are busy working on 21 songs for their next album, which he’s described as being “pretty different”.

The band’s next album will be the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun’, their first in 18 years to feature founding members Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Speaking about the band’s next LP, Corgan told Nashville’s 102.9 The Buzz: “It’s currently 21 songs. I’ve been working on it for over a year. It’s pretty different — in a good way, I think. Everybody that’s heard it likes it a lot, so that’s a good sign. We’re gonna do some touring.

Advertisement

“We’re playing a big festival in Atlanta — I think in April or May — Shaky Knees. I’m not sure we’re playing Nashville this year. Actually, I think we might. I might be giving a secret away. We might be doing a little ‘surprise-y’ gig soon.”

While Corgan has yet to confirm a rough release date for the next Smashing Pumpkins album, his latest solo record ‘Cotillions: Part 1‘ did arrive back in November.

In a three-star review of the record, NME wrote: “The album is at its strongest when Corgan offers stripped-back simplicity, lyrically and melodically. The record is most effective at its most gentle and sparse, his voice given room to breathe. Where the lyrics becomes too grandiose, words clash with the folky style, leading to abrupt jarrs in pace and direction.

“Yet, as with most of Corgan’s solo projects to date, there are still plenty of moments of beauty here.”