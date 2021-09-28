Billy Idol announces UK arena tour with The Go-Go’s

Billy Idol has announced details of his UK arena tour next summer and confirmed that The Go-Go’s will support him on all of the dates.

Idol’s ‘Roadside Tour 2022’ will feature “new music, a stack of timeless classics and his long-time lead guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens”, according to a press release.

The tour, which will mark Idol’s first UK dates since 2018, includes six arena shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Cardiff and Leeds.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK again,” Idol said in a statement. “And enjoy that exhilaration and energy that only comes from playing in front of a live British audience.”

The Go-Go’s will serve as the main support act on all six dates, with the band saying of their booking: “We are thrilled to be sharing the stage with Billy Idol on his 2022 summer UK tour dates.

“We haven’t had an opportunity to play for our British fans in 26 years and can’t wait to see you all.”

You can see details of Billy Idol’s UK dates on the ‘Roadside Tour 2022’ below, while tickets will go on sale on Thursday (September 30) at 9am from here.

June 2022

11 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

13 – AO Arena, Manchester

15 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

18 – The SSE Arena, Wembley

19 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

21 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Idol recently released his latest EP ‘The Roadside’. Speaking about the record, Idol reflected on his near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1990, how he dealt with it and how it relates to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident,” he said about the EP. “I may have been saying, ‘Well, this is what people go through when they are in trouble’. I think I was unconsciously making that connection.

“Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. Maybe I left behind the irreverent, youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and more sensitive musician. Something did get left by the roadside, but it was not necessarily a bad thing in the end.”