Billy Idol makes history by playing first ever concert at the Hoover Dam

Billy Idol has made history as the first person to play a show at the Hoover Dam for an upcoming concert film set for release later this year.

The intimate show, with only 250 attendees, occurred earlier this month on April 8 at the Hoover Dam Bypass surrounded by the Black Canyon of the Colorado River and the Mike O’Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge. A snippet of ‘Cradle Of Love’ was released as a teaser for the upcoming concert film.

Idol played a career-spanning run of hits including ‘Dancing with Myself’, ‘Eyes Without a Face’, ‘Rebel Yell’ and ‘White Wedding’. He was also joined on stage at various points by special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols), and Tony Kanal (No Doubt).

The full performance was recorded for an upcoming concert film that’s being produced by Lastman Media. A theatrical release through Encore Nights is set for later this year, wuth more details to come soon.

Idol’s special event occurred amidst his ongoing North American Spring and Summer tour. He is joined by his longtime band including his collaborator and lead guitarist of over 40 years, Steve Stevens.

His tour will continue till the end of October 2023, including his five night Las Vegas residency at The Cosmopolitan. Visit here for tickets and more information.

In other news, Idol and his supergroup Generation Sex (Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Tony James) are set to play the Montreux Jazz Festival on July 6. They are also set to appear Iggy Pop’s Dog Day Afternoon at Crystal Palace in London on July 1.

Earlier this year, Idol was honoured with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2023. Both Henry Rollins and American artist Shepard Fairey served as guest speakers to pay tribute.