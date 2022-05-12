Billy Idol reschedules 2022 UK and European tour due to “health challenges”

Bill Idol has rescheduled his upcoming ‘Roadside Tour’ dates from June and July to September and October 2022.

The tour, which was announced back in September, was to include “new music, a stack of timeless classics and his long-time lead guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens”. It would also mark Idol’s first UK dates since 2018.

As a result of “health challenges”, the artist has moved the dates to later in the year, writing on Facebook: “As many of you know, this year has dealt me some health challenges which are nearly, but not quite resolved.

Advertisement

“While my recovery is almost complete, I have been given doctor’s orders to stay off the road until August – and so it is with great frustration that we must reschedule The Roadside Tour dates in the UK and Europe from June and July to September and October of this year.”

Idol’s arena shows in Manchester, Cardiff, London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Leeds will now take place in October, with European dates starting on September 23.

It is with great frustration that we must reschedule The Roadside Tour dates in the UK and Europe from June and July to September and October of this year. Please go to https://t.co/sSO2vIiDoU for the details on the rescheduled dates and also see the additional shows added. pic.twitter.com/oF8MGjy0OM — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 12, 2022

The Go-Go’s were originally announced as the main support act on all six UK dates but they will now be replaced by Television.

Idol said: “Sadly, The Go-Go’s are no longer able to join us in the UK. I wish them the best and hope we can play together in the future.

“I am thrilled that now opening all UK shows will be Television, one of my favourite bands from the original New York punk scene and an inspiration to me throughout my career. I will be honoured to share the stage with them and hope everyone will come early to enjoy their set.”

Advertisement

Original tickets will be valid for the new dates, which you can see below, and you can buy any remaining tickets here.

October 2022

13 – AO Arena, Manchester

17 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

19 – OVO Arena, Wembley

21 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

23 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Speaking about his latest EP ‘The Roadside’, Idol said: “It seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident. I may have been saying, ‘Well, this is what people go through when they are in trouble’. I think I was unconsciously making that connection.

“Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. Maybe I left behind the irreverent, youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and more sensitive musician. Something did get left by the roadside, but it was not necessarily a bad thing in the end.”