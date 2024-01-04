Billy Joel announces 2024 shows with Stevie Nicks and Sting

Billy Joel will hit the road across North America this year, and he’s bringing Stevie Nicks and Sting with him.
Joel – who shared a co-headlining tour with Nicks in 2023 – has announced a handful of new shows with her, as well as a handful of shows with Sting. In between those joint shows with Sting and Nicks, Joel will finish off his residency at the Madison Square Garden in New York, while also making a stop in the UK where he’ll perform at the Cardiff Principality Stadium.
A Live Nation pre-sale for the newly announced shows is scheduled for 10am local time on Wednesday, January 10 with the access code “CREW”. The shows’ public sale will kick off on Friday, January 10 via Ticketmaster.
Billy Joel’s 2024 tour dates so far are:
JANUARY
11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
FEBRUARY
09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
24 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium %
MARCH
09 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium ^
28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
APRIL
13 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park %
26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
MAY
09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
24 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
JUNE
08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
21 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^
JULY
12 – Denver, CO – Coors Field
25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
AUGUST
09 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
SEPTEMBER
27 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium %
% = w/ Sting
^ = w/ Stevie Nicks
Joel’s decade-long monthly concert residency at the legendary New York venue, which is due to come to an end in July 2024. That show will mark the 104th show of the residency and Joel’s 150th overall at the venue.
Last month, he also shared details of a huge stadium gig in Cardiff – marking his only show in Europe for 2024. He’ll be joined by support act Chris Isaak. Visit here to buy your tickets.
In other Billy Joel news, earlier in 2023 the piano man responded to Fall Out Boy‘s updated cover of his song ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’. He also caught fans off guard when he brought out Joe Jonas as a surprise guest during his 2023 BST Hyde Park show, with the pair singing Joel’s hit ‘Uptown Girl’ together during the gig’s encore.