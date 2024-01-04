Billy Joel announces 2024 shows with Stevie Nicks and Sting

Billy Joel will hit the road across North America this year, and he’s bringing Stevie Nicks and Sting with him.

Joel – who shared a co-headlining tour with Nicks in 2023 – has announced a handful of new shows with her, as well as a handful of shows with Sting. In between those joint shows with Sting and Nicks, Joel will finish off his residency at the Madison Square Garden in New York, while also making a stop in the UK where he’ll perform at the Cardiff Principality Stadium.

A Live Nation pre-sale for the newly announced shows is scheduled for 10am local time on Wednesday, January 10 with the access code “CREW”. The shows’ public sale will kick off on Friday, January 10 via Ticketmaster.

Billy Joel’s 2024 tour dates so far are:

JANUARY

11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

FEBRUARY

09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium %

MARCH

09 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium ^

28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

APRIL

13 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park %

26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

MAY

09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

JUNE

08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

21 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^

JULY

12 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

AUGUST

09 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

SEPTEMBER

27 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium %

% = w/ Sting

^ = w/ Stevie Nicks

Joel’s decade-long monthly concert residency at the legendary New York venue, which is due to come to an end in July 2024. That show will mark the 104th show of the residency and Joel’s 150th overall at the venue.

Last month, he also shared details of a huge stadium gig in Cardiff – marking his only show in Europe for 2024. He’ll be joined by support act Chris Isaak. Visit here to buy your tickets.

In other Billy Joel news, earlier in 2023 the piano man responded to Fall Out Boy‘s updated cover of his song ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’. He also caught fans off guard when he brought out Joe Jonas as a surprise guest during his 2023 BST Hyde Park show, with the pair singing Joel’s hit ‘Uptown Girl’ together during the gig’s encore.