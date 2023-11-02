Billy Joel confirms last show of Madison Square Garden residency

Billy Joel has announced details of his final date of his residency at Madison Square Garden.

Set to take place on July 25, 2024, the new date will mark the final show of the ongoing residency at the prestigious New York City venue. The arena has seen the rock veteran play there monthly, as part of a residency which began in January 2014.

The newly-announced show will be Joel’s 150th appearance at the venue since the residency began.

The piano man announced news of the new live performance on his Instagram account earlier today (November 2), and confirmed that tickets for the show will go on sale next Friday (November 10) at 10am local time.

In the run up to the final date at the venue next summer, the 74-year-old will also be embarking upon his previously announced run of dates. The latest of which will be his show on November 22, followed by a stop at the venue on December 19 – which will be his last show of 2023 at MSG.

The 2024 tour dates kick off on January 11, and will continue on February 9, March 28, April 26, May 9 and June 6th.

His tour schedule also features a variety of co-headlining shows, which will see the singer-songwriter take to the stage with other rock royalty including Stevie Nicks and Sting. His last show of 2023 will be at a New Year’s Eve event on Long Island.

Find a full list of upcoming shows and remaining tickets here.

In other Billy Joel news, earlier this Summer the rock veteran responded to Fall Out Boy‘s updated cover of his song ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’. “Everybody said, ‘Well, aren’t you going to do a part two?’ I said, ‘Nah, I’ve already done part one’, he recalled, adding: “So, Fall Out Boy, go ahead. Great, take it away.”

Additionally, back in July Joel caught fans off guard when he brought out Joe Jonas as a surprise guest during his recent Hyde Park show, with the pair singing Joel’s hit ‘Uptown Girl’ together during the show’s encore.