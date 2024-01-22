NewsMusic News

Billy Joel teases his first new music in 17 years

“Did I wait too long…..”

By Will Richards
Billy Joel
Billy Joel performs during a New Year's Eve show at UBS Arena on December 31, 2023 in Elmont, New York. Credit: Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images.

Billy Joel has begun teasing new music, which would be his first new material in 17 years.

Last month, the singer launched an official TikTok account to share footage of him talking about new music on stage, and has now shared another teaser hinting that this material could arrive soon.

In the TikTok, he said: “I have good news, I have bad news, I’ll give you the bad news first. We don’t have anything new to play for you.

“The good news is you don’t have to sit through something you have no idea what it is! Although … we got a little something we’re working on you might hear some time.”

Now, he’s changed his Spotify canvas and Facebook header photo to a phrase: “Did I wait too long…..”

Last year, Joel announced that his decade-long monthly concert residency at Madison Square Garden was set to come to an end in July 2024. That show will mark the 104th show of the residency and Joel’s 150th overall at the venue.

This summer, he will play a huge stadium gig in Cardiff – marking his only show in Europe for 2024. He’ll be joined by support act Chris IsaakVisit here to buy your tickets.

2024 will also see Joel hit the road across North America alongside Stevie Nicks and Sting. It follows a co-headlining tour with Nicks in 2023.

See the tour dates below and buy tickets here.

FEBRUARY
09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
24 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium %

MARCH
09 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium ^
28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

APRIL
13 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park %
26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

MAY
09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
24 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

JUNE
08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
21 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^

JULY
12 – Denver, CO – Coors Field
25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

AUGUST
09 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

SEPTEMBER
27 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium %

% = w/ Sting
^ = w/ Stevie Nicks

