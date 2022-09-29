Billy Joel to headline BST Hyde Park in July 2023

Billy Joel has been announced as the latest headliner of BST Hyde Park 2023.

The summer series of gigs will return to Hyde Park in central London in July 2023, with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band already announced on the line-up.

BST Hyde Park organisers have confirmed this morning (September 29) that Joel will headline the series on July 7, 2023, in what will be his only European live appearance of the year.

A line-up of special supporting guests for the show is set to be announced soon.

Tickets will be available first to AMEX members in a pre-sale from 10am today before a general sale begins at 10am on October 6 from here.

Elsewhere, Billy Joel’s 1990 live film Live At Yankee Stadium will be screened in cinemas next week (October 5 and 9) to celebrate the musician’s 50 years in music.

“Billy Joel’s legendary 1990 concert at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx stands as one of the greatest concert films of all time,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Shot in 16mm colour film, the original concert has now been meticulously re-mixed and re-edited.

“The newly edited version includes a never-before-released performance of ‘Uptown Girl’, along with interviews from Billy and behind-the-scenes footage from the event’s production. The set list consists of re-edited versions of songs from the original film including ‘Piano Man’, ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’, ‘New York State Of Mind’, ‘Shout’ and more, all performed from ‘The House That Ruth Built’.”

Back in August, Olivia Rodrigo joined Joel on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York to perform Rodrigo’s ‘Deja Vu’ and Joel’s ‘Uptown Girl’.