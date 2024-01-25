Billy Joel to perform at Grammy Awards for first time in 22 years

Billy Joel has announced that he will be performing at the Grammy Awards, marking his first time playing the ceremony in 22 years.

The ‘Piano Man’ singer will be joining the likes of Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, and Luke Combs as 2024 Grammy performers. This year’s ceremony is due to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, February 4. It will mark Joel’s return to the ceremony’s stage since 2002 when he performed with the late Tony Bennett.

Joel’s performance will occur three days after the release of ‘Turn The Lights Back On’, his first solo song since 2007 and second since 1993. The track set for release on February 1 via Columbia. It will be available on all streaming platforms as well as a limited-edition 7” vinyl. You can pre-save/pre-order it here.

Advertisement

Joel began teasing new music, which would be his first new material in 17 years, last month; the singer launched an official TikTok account to share footage of him talking about new music on stage.

In the TikTok, he said: “I have good news, I have bad news, I’ll give you the bad news first. We don’t have anything new to play for you.The good news is you don’t have to sit through something you have no idea what it is! Although … we got a little something we’re working on you might hear some time.”

Now, he’s changed his Spotify canvas and Facebook header photo to a phrase: “Did I wait too long…..”. According to a press release, “Did I wait too long… to turn the lights back on?” is a lyric from the forthcoming track.

Last year, Joel announced that his decade-long monthly concert residency at Madison Square Garden was set to come to an end in July 2024. That show will mark the 104th show of the residency and Joel’s 150th overall at the venue.

This summer, he will play a huge stadium gig in Cardiff – marking his only show in Europe for 2024. He’ll be joined by support act Chris Isaak. Visit here to buy your tickets.

Advertisement

2024 will also see Joel hit the road across North America alongside Stevie Nicks and Sting. It follows a co-headlining tour with Nicks in 2023.

See the tour dates below and buy tickets here.

FEBRUARY

09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium %

MARCH

09 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium ^

28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

APRIL

13 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park %

26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

MAY

09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

JUNE

08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

21 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^

JULY

12 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

AUGUST

09 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

SEPTEMBER

27 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium %

% = w/ Sting

^ = w/ Stevie Nicks