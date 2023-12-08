Billy Joel to perform huge gig in Cardiff for 2024 European exclusive show

Billy Joel has announced details of a huge upcoming gig in Cardiff – his only show in Europe set for 2024. Find ticket details below.

Announced today (December 8), the show will mark the first time that the iconic singer, songwriter and pianist has performed in the Welsh city, and is set to be the only show he will play in the UK and Europe next year.

Taking place on August 9, the mammoth live show will see the Piano Man take to the stage at the Principality Stadium and feature support from Chris Isaak.

It also marks Joel’s first gig in the UK since his slot at the 2023 edition of the BST Hyde Park concert series in London. With his stop taking place on July 7, he joined other headliners including P!nk, Lana Del Rey, Guns N’ Roses and Bruce Springsteen, and his show featured support from Hall & Oates singer Daryl Hall, Natasha Bedingfield, Rumer and more.

Tickets for Billy Joel’s upcoming show in Cardiff go on sale next Friday (December 15). Visit here to buy yours.

In recent years, the multi-Grammy Award winner and Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame inductee has been playing a longstanding residency at the prestigious Madison Square Garden venue in New York City.

Kicking off in January 2014, he began Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise, which continues to this day, performing one show at The Garden each month. However, it was recently revealed that the record-breaking residency will come to an end in summer 2024, a little over 10 years after it first began.

The final show, which will be held on July 25, 2024, will mark Joel’s 150th show at the location, and all of his performances have sold out at the venue.

In the run-up to the final date at the venue next summer, the 74-year-old will also be embarking upon his previously announced run of dates. The last stop for this year will be held on December 19, and the 2024 tour dates take place on January 11, February 9, March 28, April 26, May 9 and June 6th.

His tour schedule also features a variety of co-headlining shows, which will see the singer-songwriter take to the stage with other rock royalty including Stevie Nicks and Sting. His last show of 2023 will be at a New Year’s Eve event on Long Island.

In other Billy Joel news, earlier this year the songwriting legend responded to Fall Out Boy‘s updated cover of his song ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’.

He also caught fans off guard when he brought out Joe Jonas as a surprise guest during his recent Hyde Park show, with the pair singing Joel’s hit ‘Uptown Girl’ together during the show’s encore.