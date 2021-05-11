Billy Porter on MNEK giving him a “crash course” in British pop

Speaking to NME at last night’s BRIT Awards, Pose star Billy Porter revealed that he had been working on new music with MNEK, while also receiving “a crash course in British pop”.

Appearing on the red carpet ahead of making a turn as a guest presenter, the actor, singer and style icon revealed what he had been up to in London since arriving in quarantine.

“I’m fantastic. I’ve been here for about a week,” Porter told NME. “I had to quarantine for five days even though I’m double-vaxxed, so I’ve been working on some new music over Zoom. I was working with MNEK yesterday and learning about my British pop, getting a crash course.

“I love London. I would love to call it my second home at some point, when I can afford to have a flat here!”

Having previously been very critical of former President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Porter went on to explain how life has been in America since he left office.

“I have to say that in quarantine, my husband and I sort of escaped and moved up on Long Island by the beach,” he said. “You know, it’s difficult. Broadway has been closed for over a year. There are a lot of empty storefronts and tumbleweeds in the streets.

“It’s very emotionally difficult to see that happen to one of my favourite cities in the world, but I do believe and I do have hope that we will get through this and come out of it.”

As for his plans for the rest of the year, Porter revealed: “I have Cinderella coming out at some point this year with Camila Cabello, we shot it here last year with me playing the Fairy Godmother. Pose has just premiered in America and I think it will be back over here pretty soon. Not only that, but I have a memoir coming out later this year that I just finished and I’m also directing my first film this summer.”

Watch our full interview with Porter above, where he also showcases his famously excellent British accent and talks about hanging out with Taylor Swift.