This line by Billy Ray Cyrus was scrapped from his verse on Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’

What else rhymes with guitar?

Billy Ray Cyrus’ iconic verse on his Lil Nas X ‘Old Town Road’ remix would’ve sounded a lot different if the country singer had been allowed to sing about pot rather than diamond rings and Fendi sports bras.

According to a recent interview with Taste of Country, Cyrus revealed that a line he had originally written for his verse was omitted and replaced with a reference to lingerie instead.

During the studio session back in March, the singer recalled penning his verse after he’d “batted around a few ideas” with co-writer Jocelyn “Jozzy” Donald. After 10 minutes of brainstorming, they came up with the line: “Baby’s got a habit: diamond rings and marijuana”.

“I had on a ball cap it was down low, and she said, ‘Well, hat down and you drove across town.’ She said, ‘You looked like a rockstar,’ so I’m just looking for rhyme words, and I was sitting there holding my guitar, just like so. For some reason, I immediately thought it was funny to say, ‘Baby’s got a habit: diamond rings and marijuana,’” Cyrus said.

But apparently, a higher-up wasn’t too keen on the mention of cannabis. “They said, ‘[Keep] everything but the marijuana,’” the singer revealed. “And [Jozzy] said, ‘How about Fendi sports bra?’ I thought, ‘Well, it’s probably good because I don’t know what that is.’” Watch the full interview below:

Cyrus’ remix of ‘Old Town Road’ recently became the longest-running US Number One of all-time, successfully dethroning Mariah Carey’s song with Boyz II Men, ‘One Sweet Day’. The country trap anthem has now spent 18 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Following his collab with Cyrus, Nas X dropped new remixes featuring Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, and RM of K-pop boyband BTS.