Bimini teases “very unexpected” upcoming collaboration with a “big deal” artist

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini has teased a set of “exciting new collaborations” to come while appearing at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Bimini was speaking to NME on the red carpet at last night’s (March 2) ceremony at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, where they presented the Best TV Series supported by 19 Crimes award to Mae Martin’s Feel Good.

The star, who released debut single ‘God Save This Queen’ last summer, spoke of future projects, saying: “I’ve been working on lots of new music, [with] some really exciting collabs coming up.

“I’m really excited for this summer, so hopefully will be dropping some new music very, very soon. I’m excited for everyone to hear it. Get ready!”

Pressed on the identity of the new collaboration, Bimini declined to name them specifically but teased: “I’ll tell you that it’s very unexpected and they are a big deal.”

Bimini presented the Best TV Series award alongside Adam Lambert later in the night, telling him: “You look so good, you make me wanna overthrow the government.”

Held at the O2 Academy Brixton, the BandLab NME Awards was co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr. The evening kicked off with a performance from Sam Fender and was followed by Griff and Sigrid’s joint performance of their NME Award-winning collaboration ‘Head On Fire’.

CHVRCHES and Robert Smith of The Cure also performed their song ‘How Not To Drown’, while BERWYN and Rina Sawayama also took to the stage. The night was closed with a five-song set by Bring Me The Horizon.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.