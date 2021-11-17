Birdy announces 2022 UK and European tour dates

Birdy has announced that she’ll be heading to the UK and Europe in 2022 for a run of headline shows.
The English singer-songwriter (aka Jasmine van den Bogaerde) will be touring in support of her fourth studio album ‘Young Heart’, which was released earlier this year. Birdy’s shows kick off on May 3 2022 in London, where she will play two back-to-back dates at the Eventim Apollo. She’ll then head across to Europe, with stops in Paris, Berlin and Madrid, wrapping up in Milan on 29 May 2022.
I'm so happy to announce that I’ll be touring across Europe in 2022 ✨So excited to be back on the road in your beautiful cities and to play you some songs from Young Heart 💛 Tickets on sale Friday 10am GMT / 11am CET. https://t.co/8LQygTewY5
— Birdy (@birdy) November 17, 2021
In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “‘Young Heart’ is a gorgeous album that perfectly captures the meandering journey that heartbreak takes you on. There are songs about sensing what’s looming on the horizon (“Watching satellites lying in the grass/ I know our days are numbered,” Birdy sings on the shuffling ‘Voyager’). Others are embroiled in the sorrow that descends when your love is gone: ‘Nobody Knows Me Like You Do’ finds the musician wrestling with the newly empty space next to her.”
Tickets for the shows are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Birdy 2022 UK and Europe tour dates are:
May
4 – London, Eventim Apollo
6 – Luxembourg, Den Atelier
7 – Paris, Le Trianon
9 – Brussels, Cirque Royal
10 – Rotterdam, Theatre Rotterdam
11 – Cologne, E-Werk
13 – Berlin, Tempodrom
14 – Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
15 – Hamburg, Fabrik
16 – Amsterdam, Royal Theatre Carré
18 – Stuttgart, Wagenhallen
19 – Munich, Tonhalle
20 – Vienna, Gasometer
22 – Zurich, Volkhaus
23 – Lausanne, Les Docks
25 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz
26 – Madrid, La Riviera
29 – Milan, Fabrique
Birdy also plays an intimate special performance at Kentish Town Forum on November 21 2021, with support from Wildwood Kin.