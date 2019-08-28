MOBO-winning rapper Mist shot in suspected robbery in Portugal

"Prayers for Mist", said Yungen.

Birmingham rapper Mist has reportedly been shot during a suspected robbery in Portugal.

The MOBO-winning artist has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the leg when burglars broke into a luxury villa in the Algarve at the Quinta do Lago resort at 10pm last night (Tuesday August 27).

Metro reports that the thieves allegedly took allegedly took Mist’s passport, phones and jewellery. The 27-year-old rapper, real name Rhys Thomas Sylvester, was driven to Faro Hospital by two friends – who told police that two or three men with an Irish accent committed the alleged break-in at the rented villa.

A number of fans, friends and fellow artists have since taken online to send love and wishes to Mist:

There has been no further update on Mist’s condition, but there are reports that he may have already left hospital today. It is not confirmed whether or not he discharged himself.

Having worked with the likes of Jessie Ware, MoStack, Nines and Not3s, Mist found further success this year with the release of Fredo collaboration ‘So High’. His second EP ‘Diamond In The Dirt’ peaked at Number Five in the UK albums chart back in 2018. In 2017, he won a MOBO Award for Best Video for his hit single ‘Hot Property’.