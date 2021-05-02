Birmingham’s SIPHO. debuts with double-edged ‘MOONLIGHT PT. 1+2’

Birmingham artist SIPHO. has made a powerful debut in the form of ‘MOONLIGHT PT. 1+2’, following a recent signing to Dirty Hit. Scroll down to listen.

The 21-year-old showcases both the harsh and honeyed aspects of his musicality in the double A-side release, ranging from a rapid rap-fuelled track to the passionate, more drawn out, late-night counterpart.

Speaking of the contrasting nature of both tracks, SIPHO. said, “I love human fluidity. We’re fluid as fuck. I wanna celebrate my multiplicity and that of the brothers in my environment, cos they deserve to be recognised for more than one side of them.”

Get to know the multiple sides of SIPHO. below in ‘MOONLIGHT PT. 1+2’.

Both tracks are set to feature on a forthcoming, yet to be formally announced, EP that ponders “the duality of the Black boy” and examines SIPHO.’s relationship with God, under the lens of his Seventh-day Adventist upbringing.

“As much as a dude might be screaming swag or have this shield up, he still might be depressed inside,” he says, reflecting on the vulnerability in his music.

“In making this record I’m finding myself in the early process of ‘adulting’, and ouch! There’s a lot of difficulty in finding the right path and then taking it, dealing with the consequences of choices you’ve made and people you may have hurt along the way. It’s a real record of growing pains – growing pains and good movies.”

British record label Dirty Hit – whose roster features SIPHO. alongside The 1975, Rina Sawayama, Wolf Alice and more – recently expanded into the Asia-Pacific market with the launch of an Australian office.