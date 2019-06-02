Birthday tributes pour in for Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, led by Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood

Happy birthday to "the heartbeat" of the Stones.

Birthday tributes have been pouring in all day for Charlie Watts, as the Rolling Stones drummer turns 78.

As fans celebrate the iconic drummer’s birthday, members of the Stones have also taken to social media to wish Watts a happy birthday.

Mick Jagger wrote: “Happy birthday dearest Charlie, love Mick,” as well as sharing a throwback picture of the pair. “Happy Birthday Charlie,” Ronnie Wood tweeted, sharing a more recent pic of them together.

The official Rolling Stones Twitter account posted: “Happy birthday to the heartbeat of the Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts.”

Inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame, and ranked number 12 on Rolling Stone‘s 2016 ‘100 Greatest Drummers of All Time’ list, Charlie Watts has long been identified as one of rock’s greatest drummers.

Not just the drummer though, Watts has worn many hats throughout his tenure with The Rolling Stones. When the band formed in January of 1963, Watts used his skills as a graphic artist to design album artwork and tour set-ups during the early years.

Check out more birthday wishes from friends and fans below:

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones have given Richard Ashcroft the royalties and rights from ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ and have also had their writing credits removed.

The Verve’s 1997 single sampled a four-second segment of Andrew Loog Oldham’s orchestral recording from the Stones’ ‘The Last Time’. Permission was gained for use of the recording, but permission for the use of the song was overlooked. The only deal Ashcroft could reach that allowed him to keep ‘Urban Hymns’, the album the song featured on, on shelves was to sign away all of his rights and royalties to the track.