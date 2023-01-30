Björk announces 2023 European ‘Cornucopia’ tour

Björk has today (January 30) announced details of an upcoming ‘Cornucopia’ tour in Europe later this year.

The Icelandic musician first premiered the show in a New York residency featuring a 50-person choir and the flute group Viibra.

“Cornucopia was always intended to be a world for both ‘Utopia’ and the album after that, which is now out there called ‘Fossora’,” she wrote in a statement. “i am truly excited to premier those 2 worlds colliding, this autumn in southern Europe.”

You can get tickets for the shows here from February 3 and check out the full list of dates below:

Björk 2023 Tour Dates:



SEPTEMBER

1 — Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

4 — Madrid, ES – WiZink Centre

08 — Paris, FR – Accor Arena

12 — Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

16 — Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

19 — Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle

23 — Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena

NOVEMBER

18 — Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena

21 — Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

24 — Leipzig, DE – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

28 — Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

DECEMBER

2 — Nantes, FR – Zénith

5 — Bordeaux, FR – Arkéa Arena

Last week, Björk shared details of her upcoming performance at this year’s Coachella, revealing that her set will feature a local orchestra and span her three-decade discography.

“We are so excited to bring björk orkestral to [Coachella], the singer wrote on Twitter (January 25). “We will bring on the stage a local orkestra and play arrangements from 30 years”. The announcement was accompanied by the dates Björk is due to perform at Coachella, which are slated across the festival’s two weekends on April 16 and April 23.

Spanning the singer’s 10-album catalogue, it will include songs from latest album ‘Forrossa’, which NME described as “heavier – and more hopeful – than anything before” in a four-star review. “​​There’s a lot of pleasure in the album,” Björk said of ‘Forrossa’ in an interview with NME last year. “It’s about enjoying that space.”

Björk’s orchestral set will mark her first appearance at Coachella since 2007 when she headlined the Californian event alongside Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Rage Against The Machine. For this year’s line-up, the singer is billed beneath Frank Ocean, who will headline Coachella 2023 with Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK.