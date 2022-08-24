Björk announces new single ‘Atopos’ and shares official ‘Fossora’ artwork

Björk has announced a new single called ‘Atopos’ and posted the official artwork for her upcoming 10th album, ‘Fossora’.

The Icelandic artist shared the news of the record – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Utopia’ – during a recent interview with The Guardian. It’s due for release this autumn via One Little Independent Records, though an exact date is not yet known.

In the aforementioned article, the ‘Fossora’ cover was described as an image of the singer portraying “a glowing forest sprite, her fingertips fusing with the fantastic fungi under her hooves”.

Today (August 24), Björk has revealed the art on her social media channels – check it out below. “I am so happy to announce to you my new album fossora,” she wrote as the caption.

Björk went on to tease that the first single from her next full-length project, titled ‘Atopos’, would be “coming soon”. Check out the post below.

Two songs from the record – ‘Sorrowful Soil’ and ‘Ancestress’ – are said to be directed tributes to the singer’s mother, Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, who died in 2018 aged 72.

“I think me and my brother were not ready to … we thought she had 10 years left,” Björk told The Guardian. “So we were like: ‘Come on,’ and getting her to fight and … and it was like she had an inner clock in her and she was just ready to go.”

‘Fossora’ is set to feature collaborations with Serpentwithfeet and Indonesian punks Gabber Modus Operandi, as well as contributions from her son Sindri and daughter Doa.

In October 2021, Björk said that the album was created “for people who are making clubs at home in their living room” during the COVID-enforced lockdowns.

She described its sound as being like “a man who was headbanging, then sat down again and had another glass of red wine, and everyone is home by 10 o’clock, done with the dancing and everything”.

The artist also revealed that her new tracks were mostly around the 80-90 beats per minute mark because that is the speed she walks at.