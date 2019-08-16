Björk announces new ‘Utopia’ box set complete with 14 handmade birdcall flutes

This is peak Björk

Björk has announced a new box set of ‘Utopia’, which will come with a set of 14 handmade birdcall flutes.

The album was originally released in 2017 and formed the basis for the musician’s current ‘Cornucopia’ stage show.

In a statement, Björk explained the idea behind the new box set’s unusual accompaniment. “utopia is so much about birdsong and sonically the mutation between synth/bird, bird/flute, flute/synth…….” she wrote. “air like that was a theme through all of the album. so i got very excited when i found these handmade wooden flutes imitating precisely particular birds. and i guess wanted you guys to have an opportunity to share that with me.”

The deluxe reissue and birdcall flutes handpicked by the musician will be housed in a bespoke perspex case featuring a design by M/M (Paris). It will be released via One Little Indian on November 1 and will cost £500. You can pre-order it here now.

Björk’s ‘Cornucopia’ tour will arrive in the UK and Ireland in November. It debuted at New York’s The Shed in May.

Björk will play:

November 2019

19 – London, The O2

25 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

28 – Dublin, 3 Arena

In a four-star review of ‘Utopia’ upon its release in 2017, NME wrote: “‘Utopia’ is where art, real life and deep experimentation intersects, and it’s utterly compelling.”