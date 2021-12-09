Björk announces pair of orchestral shows in Miami

Björk has announced a pair of special orchestral shows set to take place in February next year at Miami’s Arsht Center.

The concerts – which are due to go down on February 13 and 16 – will see the Icelandic singer-songwriter perform acoustic orchestral arrangements of her work, with the accompaniment of conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday (December 10) via the Arsht Center’s official website.

The shows come after Björk previously teamed up with the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra for a series of livestreamed shows held at the Harpa Reykjavík Concert Hall in October. She was also recently confirmed as a headliner for Bluedot Festival 2022, topping the bill on the Sunday night of the event as a UK festival exclusive.

In October, Björk announced that she’ll be bringing her immersive theatrical tour ‘Cornucopia’ to Los Angeles for a trio of dates next year.

‘Cornucopia’ is based on the singer’s 2017 album ‘Utopia’ and is her first official theatrical concert tour. It’s directed by Argentinian filmmaker Lucrecia Martel, with designer Chiara Stevenson’s stage designed to resemble fungi.

The first ‘Cornucopia’ shows came in May 2019, with an eight-night residency at New York venue The Shed. The 19-song setlist included the first performances of ‘Venus As A Boy’, ‘Hidden Place’ and ‘Show Me Forgiveness’ in over a decade.

The show features 50-piece Icelandic ensemble The Hamrahild Choir, a seven-piece flute band, a harp and several instruments specially designed for the tour. The show also features a speech by climate activist Greta Thunberg, which is shown on a video screen before the encore. Costumes for the tour were designed by fashion chain Balmain.

In November 2019, Björk brought her ‘Cornucopia’ tour to London, with a show at The O2. In a four-star review, NME‘s Emily Mackay said: “‘Thank you for tonight, London,’ she says as she closes the post-Greta encore with a delightfully ravey version of ‘Notget’. ‘You’re my second home, I’m so grateful for the musical upbringing you gave me.’

“We in turn should be thankful for an artist wild enough to take a show this audacious to a venue in which she’ll be followed, over the next two nights, by the more straightforwardly people-pleasing performances of McFly and Little Mix. This is a time where we all need to push it, to find new ways of being: like the lady herself sings in the show’s penultimate track: “Imagine a future and be in it.”