Björk announces release date of Rosalía collaboration ‘Oral’

Björk has finally shared the release date for her Rosalía collaboration, ‘Oral’.

The Icelandic singer recently announced that she was teaming up with the Spanish superstar in October in order to fight fish farming in Iceland. All profits from the song will go towards stopping the practise.

Björk had to push back the release, and has now confirmed it will drop tomorrow (November 21). Pre-save the song here and support the cause here.

On social media, Björk opened up about the origins of the track, saying it was a “25 year old” song that she wrote and programmed inspired by a dancehall beat. “Rosalía’s experiments with the genre and her incredible voice made her an obvious guest for the song,” she began. “I feel blessed she said yes and she and her team are giving their work and all the profits to this battle.”

She also revealed that “there is an elegant resonance between the fact that both of our voices are the same age on the recording.” Björk went on to thank Sega Bodega for producing the song with her and Rosalía.

The singer opened up about her efforts to stop fish farming in her country, saying that a team of volunteers from “the biggest environmental groups in Iceland” had teamed up with lawyers to fight for the cause.

“Industrial salmon farming in open net pens is horrid for the environment. The farmed salmon goes through immense suffering, and it causes severe harm for our planet. This is an extraordinarily cruel way to make food. The fight against the open net pen industry is a part of the fight for the future of the planet.

She continued: “One of the most severe environmental challenge[s] for the north this century is the acidity of the ocean. In the space of 5 years, Norwegian open sea fish farming of companies MOWI and SalMar have already damaged big areas in our fjords, both marine life, animals and plants which will attribute to that.

Björk finally urged people to help reverse the damage done: “Our legal cases on bio-diversity, cruelty to animals and more could become exemplary cases around the world.”

The singer previously shared that ‘Oral’, once lost in her archives, was rediscovered after a political sex scandal remind her of its name. “I was touring in Australia at the time, and I was watching CNN. In the ribbon of headlines at the bottom of the screen, it said, “Oral or not oral?” Like, “Was it oral or not oral?”

Björk also announced she would start writing her new album in 2024, which will follow her extensive ‘Cornucopia’ tour. A film of her tour was also confirmed to be on the way. NME rated the show four stars back in 2019 and shared: “We in turn should be thankful for an artist wild enough to take a show this audacious.”