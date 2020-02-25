Björk announces special orchestral tour for 2020

Björk has announced a special orchestral tour which is due to take place this summer. Check out the full schedule below.

Following on from last year’s acclaimed ‘Cornucopia’ theatrical tour, the Icelandic artist will offer fans yet another unique spectacle this July.

Kicking off in Moscow on July 2, the stint will see Björk revisit the acoustic string arrangements from her extensive back catalogue.

Advertisement

Further shows will follow in Helsinki and Berlin, along with a two-night billing at Paris’ Seine Musicale venue.

Björk will then return to UK shores to play her previously-announced headline show at Bluedot Festival, which takes place at Cheshire’s iconic Jodrell Bank Observatory. The festival appearance will see Björk perform alongside Manchester’s historic Halle Orchestra.

Tickets for the Björk Orchestral tour will go on general sale this coming Friday (February 28) at 10 am. You can purchase them here.

Björk Orchestral tour dates are as follows:

02 July Crocus Music Hall – Moscow, Russia

06 July Hartwall Arena – Helsinki, Finland

09 July Waldbühne Open Air – Berlin, Germany

17 July Siene Musicale – Paris, France

20 July Siene Musicale – Paris, France

26 July Bluedot Festival – Cheshire, UK

Reviewing Björk’s Cornucopia show in London last year, NME wrote: “In its most audacious moments, [the concert] works wonderfully, disrupting your expectations and giving you something even better.” Described as “breathtaking” by fans, the show also included a message from environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg. The words “Imagine a future. Be in it” were simultaneously projected across the stage.