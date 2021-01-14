Björk, The Chemical Brothers and FKA Twigs launch shows on Sonos Radio

Björk, The Chemical Brothers and FKA Twigs and set to launch new Sonos Radio shows.

Sonos announced a line-up of guest curators for their online station yesterday (January 13), with D’Angelo’s Feverish Fantazmagoria programme – dubbed as “a collection of musical expressions” – being the first to air.

Arriving on February 10 will be FKA Twigs’ Main Squeeze, which features tracks from the likes of Ashanti, Pink Floyd and Larry Heard.

Advertisement

The musician, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, explained in a statement that the forthcoming show “includes all the amazing artists that have helped shape my world – music I like to get ready to with my friends, songs that have got me through heartbreaks, backstage nerves, and nights out.”

She added: “It’s great to have all this music that has touched me all in one place, I hope you like it.”

Björk, meanwhile, has dug into her archive of sounds spanning over two decades for 21 Years Worth Of Wave Files Liquidated Into A Stream, airing on February 24.

“Since my first laptop I have been cd shopping, awkward cassette finding, vinyl searching in secret stores on my travels and gathered them all into a library of gorgeous wave-files,” she explained. “It was only a question of time before I would share them and then in yet another form: them clouds and streams.”

Advertisement

Radio Chemical, curated by The Chemical Brothers, is then scheduled to hit Sonos Radio on March 2, bringing songs from Pharoah Sanders, Kraftwerk, Tony Allen and more.

A new hip-hop station curated by artist manager Corey Smyth, Blacksmith Radio, is also coming to the service, as is the Object Of Sound podcast from poet and writer Hanif Abdurraqib.