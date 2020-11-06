Björk has shared a new collaboration with Iceland’s Hamrahlíð Choir – listen to the acapella ‘Cosmogony’ below.

The track is the first teaser of the choir’s new album ‘Come and be Joyful’, which is due out on December 4.

‘Cosmogony’ is Björk’s latest collaboration with the choir that she was a member of as a teenager. Previously, they have appeared on her ‘Utopia’ album, as well as accompanying her on the recent ‘Cornucopia’ tour as backing vocalists and support act.

Advertisement

Listen to the new track below.

Reviewing Björk’s recent ‘Cornucopia’ live show in London, at which she was joined by the Hamrahlíð Choir, NME wrote: “In its most audacious moments, it works wonderfully, disrupting your expectations and giving you something even better.

For ‘Show Me Forgiveness’, Björk conceals herself inside an ovoid vocal chamber designed for her by engineering firm Arup, to recreate the privacy in which she composes her songs.”

Since those shows at the end of 2019, Björk has announced her Orkestral series of livestreamed gigs, which will see the musician perform with the Hamrahlíð Choir as well as members of the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra and Flute Septet Viibra over four dates at Reykjavik’s Harpa concert hall.

Advertisement

The concerts were due to begin in early August, but were pushed to August 29 after the Icelandic government re-imposed tougher restrictions on gatherings in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They have now been rescheduled again, and are likely to take place in January and February 2021.