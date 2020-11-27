Björk has shared her second collaboration with the Hamrahlíð Choir in a month – listen to ‘Sonnets’ below.

Earlier this month, the singer teamed up with the choir she was a member of as a teenager to share ‘Cosmogony’, the first teaser of the choir’s new album ‘Come and be Joyful’, which is due out on December 4.

The new track, a completely a capella recording set to a poem by E. E. Cummings, was composed by Björk and is performed by the choir.

Listen to ‘Sonnets’ below.

The Hamrahlíð Choir appeared on Björk’s ‘Utopia’ album, and joined her ‘Cornucopia’ tour as backing vocalists and support act.

Reviewing Björk’s recent ‘Cornucopia’ live show in London, NME wrote: “In its most audacious moments, it works wonderfully, disrupting your expectations and giving you something even better.

For ‘Show Me Forgiveness’, Björk conceals herself inside an ovoid vocal chamber designed for her by engineering firm Arup, to recreate the privacy in which she composes her songs.”

Björk was set to play her Orkestral series of gigs this summer, which will see the musician perform with the Hamrahlíð Choir as well as members of the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra and Flute Septet Viibra over four dates at Reykjavik’s Harpa concert hall.

The concerts were due to begin in early August, but were pushed to August 29 after the Icelandic government re-imposed tougher restrictions on gatherings in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They have now been rescheduled again, and are likely to take place in January and February 2021.