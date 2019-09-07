Listen to Björk, Fever Ray and The Knife remix each other

The mixes come from a new 12-inch, coming out in November

Björk, Fever Ray and The Knife have all remixed each other on a new 12″.

The new vinyl will come out via One Little Indian Records on November 1.

For the new release, Björk has remixed Fever Ray’s 2017 track ‘This Country’, using its refrain of “this country makes it hard to fuck” as its title and repeated motif.

Fever Ray and The Knife, meanwhile, have come up with their own versions of Björk track ‘Features Creatures’, which appeared on her 2017 album ‘Utopia’.

Listen to the new remixes below.

Björk recently announced that she’s set to bring her ‘Cornucopia’ live show to the UK and Europe this November.

The ambitious live show will come to three shows later this year. ‘Cornucopia’ was debuted at an eight-night run at The Shed in New York City earlier this year, which included a recorded speech by climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

She says of the show: “It is my most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.” The shows are her first in the UK since she headlined All Points East in 2018.

Bjork’s ‘Cornucopia’ tour will call at:

November 19: London O2

November 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro

November 28: Dublin 3 Arena