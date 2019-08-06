The theatrical extravaganza is happening in November, including a speech by Greta Thunberg

Bjork has announced she is bringing her immersive theatrical tour ‘Cornucopia’ to the UK and Ireland.

‘Cornucopia’ is based on the singer’s 2017 album ‘Utopia’ and is her first official theatrical concert tour.

The shows visit London, Glasgow and Dublin. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow and on general sale from 10am on Friday. The full list of dates is below.

The first ‘Cornucopia’ shows came in May, with an eight-night residency at New York venue The Shed. The 19-song setlist in New York included the first time Bjork had performed her songs ‘Venus As A Boy’, ‘Hidden Place’ and ‘Show Me Forgiveness’ for over a decade.

The ‘Cornucopia’ show is directed by Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel, with designer Chiara Stevenson’s stage designed to resemble fungi.

The show featured the 50-piece Icelandic ensemble The Hamrahild Choir, a seven-piece flute band, a harp and several instruments specially designed for the tour. In New York, the show featured a speech by climate activist Greta Thunberg, which was shown on a video screen before the encore.

Costumes for the tour were designed by fashion chain Balmain.

Bjork said of the show: “It is my most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.” The shows are her first in the UK since she headlined All Points East in 2018.

Bjork’s ‘Cornucopia’ tour will call at:

November 19: London O2

November 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro

November 28: Dublin 3 Arena