Björk, Groove Armada and Metronomy to headline Bluedot Festival 2021 following 2020 postponement

Bluedot Festival have postponed this summer’s event to 2021, but organisers have confirmed that its three scheduled 2020 headliners — Björk, Groove Armada and Metronomy — will top the bill next year.

Originally set to be held this year from July 23-26 at the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire, Bluedot’s organisers have now been forced to act as the coronavirus crisis continues.

“Our teams have been working with partners and authorities to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the festival,” the organisers said in a statement which you can read in full below. “Although Bluedot may still seem some time away, the virus and its associated effects are unlikely to ease away for some months and it is important to us that any additional or unnecessary strain on medical services is avoided.

“This decision has been a necessary but difficult one to make, as it affects not only our wonderful Bluedot family of festival-goers and staff, but also a large number of artists, performers, speakers, suppliers, traders and freelancers, many of whom have been hit hard during this period.”

The next Bluedot Festival will take place between July 22-25, 2021. Björk, Groove Armada and Metronomy will top the bill, while Bluedot say they are “working to transfer as many of 2020’s artists and speakers to Bluedot 2021 as possible”.

Other acts who were set to appear at Bluedot 2020 included Spiritualized, Roisin Murphy, Squarepusher, Tangerine Dream, Ride, Daniel Avery, EOB (the solo project of Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien), Pussy Riot and Chk Chk Chk.

Tickets for this year’s festival will automatically be transferred to 2021, but any ticketholders who can’t attend the 2021 festival will be entitled to a full refund on their ticket and any extras, including boutique camping.

You can find out more information about Bluedot here.