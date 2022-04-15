Björk hopes more female directors will tackle Viking Age

Björk has shared that she would like to see more female directors taking on the Viking Age in film and TV.

The musician and actor stars in Robert Eggers’ new viking epic The Northman as a whispering Seeress predicting the future of Alexander Skarsgård’s Amleth.

The film follows Amleth as he seeks revenge for the murder of his father, played by Ethan Hawke, and aims to save his mother Queen Gudrún, played by Nicole Kidman. Other stars include Anya Taylor-Joy, Claes Bang and Willem Dafoe.

Posting to Facebook after attended the Icelandic premier of the film, Björk shared a statement about her role and to thank those involved.

“so proud to be part of this,” she wrote. “i would like to thank robert eggers , sjón and robin carolan to invite me and dóa on this adventure !! i am beyond grateful !! and thanks to james merry for supporting me . and alexander for being a graceful co-actor .

“it feels good to finally see one´s roots treated with imagination , intelligence and quality . ( omg i LOVED the mjötviður mær passages ).”

She then paid homage to the Viking Age and expressed a desire to see more female filmmakers take on the time period.

“modern archaeology reveals more and more that this period was full of culture , textiles , poetry , music , fertility and humour , it wasn’t all just war …

“i hope this is an encouragement for female directors to take on this period here is a humble hope that my partake in this planted a seed that may grow in that direction .

“!! i summon that tree !!”

The Northman will be released in UK cinemas on April 22 – you can take a look at the official trailer here.

Meanwhile, Björk is among the acts announced for this year’s Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.

The festival will run from July 1-16 on the shores of Lake Geneva, and feature an all-new layout for 2022. As well as its usual two venues – the Auditorium Stravinski and the Montreux Jazz Lab – the festival will reveal its “beating heart” in the form of a Lake House venue.