Björk hits back at the sexism levelled against her and Kate Bush

Björk has spoken to NME about the sexism often levelled against her and Kate Bush, as well as how the recent success of the latter’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ shows a clear change in attitudes.

The Icelandic icon was speaking to NME for the week’s Big Read cover story when she described her enthusiasm for Gen-Z’s “radical” and evolving attitudes towards matters including the environment and gender equality.

Discussing how she “can’t even start to describe” her happiness at Bush’s 1985 hit ‘Running Up That Hill’ dominating the charts again after being featured in the most recent season of Stranger Things, Björk recalled how dismissive male critics once were of the ‘Hounds Of Love’ star.

Explaining how critics throughout the ’80s and ’90s were often pre-occupied with “rock guys” singing about “tits, beer and heroin abuse”, she felt that “writing from a woman’s point of view was considered a lesser artform”.

“I was always quite offended by how often Kate Bush was written about like she was insane or a crazy witch – or me being a crazy elf,” Björk told NME. “We are producers. I’ve written all my scores for 20 years, you know. I’m not bragging, I’m just saying that because people still want me to be a naïve elf. If we were guys, we would be taken more seriously.

“Finally, Gen Z-ers can imagine a woman’s production or a woman’s world and it not seem insane or a thing that they have to ridicule or be scared of.”

It has been estimated that Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ has earned the artist at least $2.3million (£1.9million) in streaming revenue since being featured in Stranger Things 4.

Elsewhere in our Big Read cover story, Björk opened up about the making of her new album ‘Fossora‘, dealing with the loss of her mother, having her children on the album, raving at home, politics in the US, thoughts on environmental progress, her role in The Northman, and much more.

‘Fossora’ is out now.