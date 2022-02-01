Björk, Mogwai, Groove Armada and more to headline Bluedot Festival

Björk, Groove Armada and Metronomy are among the acts that have been announced as headliners for this year’s Bluedot Festival.

The fifth instalment of the music, science and culture event is set to take place at Cheshire’s Jodrell Bank Observatory on July 21–24, 2022.

The 2020 edition of Bluedot Festival was supposed to be headlined by Björk, Groove Armada and Metronomy but was postponed to 2021 because of COVID-19. With restrictions still in place this June though, the festival was once again forced to postpone to 2022.

In a statement released at the time about the headliners returning, it was confirmed organisers were “working with these artists to hopefully welcome them back in 2022”.

It’s now been confirmed that all three acts are returning along with other headliners Mogwai and Hannah Peel.

Björk’s Sunday set – a festival exclusive – will see her joined by The Hallé Orchestra at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Jodrell Bank Observatory. The show will also feature a unique visual display as video and animation is projected onto the iconic, 76-metre wide Lovell Telescope.

Groove Armada will headline Friday (July 22), Mogwai will top the bill on Saturday (23), and a special, collaborative performance between the Mercury-nominated Hannah Peel and Paraorchestra will open the festival on Thursday (21).

Other names confirmed for Bluedot include: Spiritualized, Yard Act, Squarepusher, Anna Meredith, A Certain Ratio, Tim Burgess, Kelly Lee Owens, India Jordan, A Guy Called Gerald, Sofia Kourtesis and BBC Asian Network’s Manara.

“After two years away we are thrilled to be able to return with such a unique and diverse line up to the iconic Jodrell Bank for the fifth instalment of Bluedot,” festival director Ben Robinson said. “We can’t wait for people to join us beneath the Lovell Telescope in July to experience four days of cosmic adventures which will close with a very special orchestral performance from Björk and The Hallé.”

Bluedot has also announced the first headline names for its science programme for 2022. Key speakers include host of Radio 4’s The Life Scientific Professor Jim Al-Khalili, British historian and filmmaker David Olusoga, leading space scientist Monica Grady, and astrophysicist and host of BBC’s The Sky at Night Chris Lintott.

Physicist Jess Wade will also be at Jodrell Bank with geoscientist Chris Jackson, Met Office’s Richard Betts, director of Tyndall CentreCarly McLachlan, ecotricity founder Dale Vince, immunologist Sheena Cruickshank, evolutionary psychologist Gilly Forrester, planetary scientist Sarah Crowther and the iconic cultural broadcaster and writer Jon Savage also appearing on the line-up.

Also revealed is a first taste of things of Bluedot’s culture line-up. Comedian Stewart Lee brings his acclaimed music documentary King Rocker to the festival whilst podcaster and writer Adam Buxton will take to the stage with a live version of his hit comedy series BUG.

There will also be stand-up performances from Desiree Burch, Olga Koch, star of This Time With Alan Partridge and Shrill Lolly Adefope, Cosmic Shambles creator Robin Ince, Rob Rouse and Ahir Shah, plus live podcasts including new Scientist and the Bluedot podcast with Chris Hawkins.

For tickets and more information, visit the official Bluedot website.