Björk postpones orchestral concert dates until 2021 due to coronavirus

Björk has announced that she has had to postpone her 2020 orchestral concert dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement via Instagram, the Icelandic musician said: “dearestest of concert lovers

here i am , in iceland , all safe from them viruses but unable to travel to you this summer. i hope sincerely you are safe too

“i look around and this corona has strangely given each of us tasks. some to stay still some more , centre ourselves better some to focus on family , some to become better chefs or cleaners and the collective earth to pollute less need less moveless.”

She concluded: “and as clearly as india can see the himalayas i announce that my concerts in the summer have been moved back a year. i hope you understand and looking forward to seeing you.”

Originally slated to perform across six dates, kicking off in Moscow, Russia on July 2, Björk’s orchestral concerts have now been postponed until next year.

The singer’s record label, One Little Indian Records, said on Facebook: “We are extremely sorry to announce Björk’s summer shows have been rescheduled to 2021. We can’t wait to see you there!

“All currently held tickets will remain valid for new date. For any inquires regarding refunds, please reach out directly to your original point of purchase.”

Last November, Björk included a message from environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg in her London show.

Björk, who brought her ‪Cornucopia Tour to London’s O2 following its debut in New York City earlier this year, played a message from Thunberg during the show and projected the words “Imagine a future. Be in it” across the stage.

In what one fan described as “a lush, breathtaking show filled with important messages about the environment,” Björk played songs from ‘Cornucopia’ alongside a sting quartet, choir and flute ensemble. She also included some of her older hits including ‘Isobel’ and ‘Venus as a Boy.’