Björk premieres animated music video for ‘Victimhood’

Björk has released a fantastical animated music video for her new single, ‘Victimhood’.

The clip, directed by Gabríela Friðriksdóttir & Pierre-Alain Giraud, premiered during the Icelandic singer’s ‘Cornucopia’ tour stop in Lisbon on Friday (September 1).

Speaking about the video, Friðriksdóttir said: “I was absolutely fascinated by the song. I couldn’t forget it, I had some dreams about it too. It was a deep connection from the first time I heard it. The song deals with things that I often think about, it’s about self-pity and how ridiculous you were or how funny you were in a situation, or in a strange place where you had hard times, and then you see yourself.

“Instead of pointing at somebody else all the time, it’s so nice to rediscover yourself. To break through the concrete mask of a certain feeling at a certain time. I think in the lyrics themselves, there’s this poetry about a human situation that’s really welcoming for everyone, I think everyone can understand it”.

Meanwhile, Björk added: “I sort of have this illusion idea of myself as being this kind of optimist. But you have to be truthful. It’s trickier to catch the tail of the self-pity for an optimist. Sometimes it becomes the role of the women, in difficult situations to take on the catharsis and emotional work, and if there’s some dark shadows or forces in a situation, we’ll convert it into sort of good energy, for other family members, so they don’t have to, we will take care of it.

“That’s a strange kind of victim hat too, you choose to do that, nobody asked you to. That’s maybe where the humour comes in. It’s very interesting. I just love this painting so much. These characters are so magical, they just have such deep, deep meaning for me.”

Last month, it was announced that Björk has won the award for Best Live Performer at the 2023 Association of Independent Music Awards (AIM). She will receive the award at a ceremony taking place later this month.

The award also comes in light of her 10th and latest studio album, ‘Fossora’, which arrived last September.