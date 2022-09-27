Björk releases sprightly title track from new album ‘Fossora’

Björk has shared the title song from her forthcoming album, ‘Fossora‘, featuring Kasimyn.

The sprightly new single is centred on a woodwind rhythm before the song breaks down into a cacophony of sound. Listen below.

It follows ‘Atopos‘, ‘Ovule‘ and ‘Ancestress‘, all of which have been released over the course of the last month to preview ‘Fossora’, which arrives this Friday (September 30).

The Icelandic musician’s 10th album is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Utopia’.

In a recent interview with The Guardian Björk discussed how her new album concerns the death of her mother in 2018.

Two songs from the record, ‘Sorrowful Soil’ and ‘Ancestress’, are said to be direct tributes to the singer’s mother, Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir.

On the latter track, she sings: “The machine of her breathed all night while she rested/ Revealed her resilience/ And then it didn’t.”

Addressing her mother’s death at the age of 72, the singer added: “That’s quite early. I think me and my brother were not ready to … we thought she had 10 years left. So we were like: ‘Come on,’ and getting her to fight and … and it was like she had an inner clock in her and she was just ready to go.”

‘Fossora’ is set to feature collaborations with Serpentwithfeet and Indonesian punks Gabber Modus Operandi, as well as contributions from her son Sindri and daughter Doa.

Last October, the singer explained that the follow-up to ‘Utopia’ was “for people who are making clubs at home in their living room” during the COVID-enforced lockdown.