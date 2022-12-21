Björk reveals her most-played song of the past 20 years

Björk has revealed her most-played song of the past 20 years.

The Icelandic singer shared the choice during a recent two-hour takeover of BBC Radio 6 Music.

Revealing that the song is ‘Kijom Kijom’ by Indonesian outfit Haba Haba Group, Björk explained: “I’ve decided to play for you this song which is in my music library as the most played song of the last 20 years. It’s by a band called Haba Haba Group, who are from Sumatra, Indonesia. This song is called ‘Kijom Kijom’.

“It’s almost like an Indonesian RnB tune before RnB was invented, from the 70s I think this is. I really love this tune, everything about it: it’s sassy, sensual, picks up the energy in the room. I just love it.”

The full takeover will broadcast on 6 Music Boxing Day (December 26) but you can listen to it here now via BBC Sounds.

Elsewhere in the takeover, Björk revealed that she doesn’t stream music for free, saying: “I usually have three or four playlists going on in my life. I religiously always buy them and pay for them. I don’t download the music. I’m a bit old school like that. I want the musicians to get paid.”

The singer released new album ‘Fossora’ earlier this year, and this month shared an entrancing new video for its song ‘Sorrowful Soil’. The video for the track finds the artist singing at the recently erupted Icelandic volcano Fagradalsfjall.

“’Sorrowful Soil’ is a song i wrote from random improvisations,” Björk said in a statement, adding “i kinda thought i was writing another song but then when i edited it i threw away most of the stuff and this is what stood there staring at me”.

In her recent cover interview with NME, the Icelandic music icon explained about how ‘Sorrowful Soil’ is a mournful ode to motherhood.

“‘Sorrowful Soil’ was written as [my mother] started to get seriously ill, so it’s more sad,” she said. “‘Ancestress’ was written after she passed away so it’s more like a celebration of her life. I like when you hear about Mexican and Irish people who want to celebrate someone’s life when they pass away.”